McRae scores 27, Sacramento St. knocks off Idaho 85-83 in OT

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Callum McRae scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Sacramento State to an 85-83 overtime victory over Idaho on Thursday night.

Zach Chappell’s layup with 48 seconds left in OT gave the Hornet’s an 84-83 lead and McRae added a free throw to seal it.

Dominique Ford scored four points for the Vandals in the final three seconds to force overtime tied 77-all.

Chappell added 22 points for the Hornets (9-6). Cameron Wilbon was 5-of-10 shooting and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Isaac Jones scored 42 points and added 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocks for the Vandals (6-10). Divant’e Moffitt had 19 points and seven assists, and Ford finished with 15 points.

