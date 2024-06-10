Police shoot 2 people in separate instances in Washington state

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police in two different cities in western Washington state shot two people over the weekend, officials said.

In southwest Washington, the Vancouver Police Department said one of their officers shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon while police were responding to a call about a dog that had bitten a person.

A 911 caller reported a man was allowing his German shepherd to run loose near the Columbia River waterfront and that it had bitten at least one person.

Police said the dog’s owner pointed what appeared to be a firearm at two officers as they approached him and one officer shot the man, The Columbian reported. The man died at the scene, police said. The name of the man will be released by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office.

The dog was taken to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

Police in the Seattle suburb of Renton said in a Facebook post that an officer responding to a domestic disturbance involving hostages early Sunday shot a suspect.

Police said that during a confrontation, an officer shot the suspect and his vehicle and that the suspect then fled in the vehicle.

Other officers found and stopped the person, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Police said his condition was unknown. The person’s name wasn’t released.

A spokesperson for the hospital said she couldn’t determine who was hurt in the shooting and their condition without a name. Police said the officer was not injured.

The names of the officers who fired their weapons weren’t released.