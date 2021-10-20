Germany detains 2 ex-soldiers trying to form mercenary group

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have detained two former soldiers who are alleged to have tried to form a mercenary group that would have intervened in the military conflict in Yemen. Federal prosecutors said the men were detained early Wednesday in southern Germany. Both are German citizens and former members of the Bundeswehr. Prosecutors said in a statement that the men are accused of being ringleaders in the formation of a terror organization. Together they are alleged to have decided in early 2021 to create their own mercenary group made up of between 100 and 150 former soldiers or members of the police. Prosecutors said the men’s primary motivation was to earn about $47,000 each per month by offering the group’s services to third parties that included Saudi Arabia.