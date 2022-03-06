Russians living in Serbia join rally against Ukraine war

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Russian man burned his passport to show his opposition to the invasion of Ukraine. Others held up Ukrainian flags while chanting slogans against the war in Ukraine and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. A group of Russian citizens living in Serbia were among dozens of people on Sunday who braved freezing weather and a late winter blizzard to gather in central Belgrade in support of Ukraine and against the war that in the past 11 days has claimed scores of lives and driven 1.5 million people from their homes. The rally in the Balkan country came just days after right-wing supporters of Russia held their own gathering.