UP profit up 13% but railroad predicts slower volume growth
By JOSH FUNK
AP Business Writer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific hauled in 13% more profit in the third quarter, but the railroad predicted Thursday that its customers will ship fewer items than it expected, suggesting that the economy may be slowing down. Union Pacific said it now expects the number of shipments it handles to be up about 3% this year, matching the third-quarter number. That’s down from its previous prediction for 4% to 5% growth in volume. The railroad reported $1.9 billion profit, up from $1.67 billion a year ago, but Union Pacific said the new tentative contracts it agreed to with its 12 unions cost about $114 million more than it had been planning on.