Pilot union rejects American Airlines offer, seeks more pay

DALLAS (AP) — Pilots at another big airline are rejecting a contract offer to seek bigger pay raises. The Allied Pilots Association said Wednesday that its board voted 15-5 to reject an offer by American Airlines that included wage hikes of 19% over two years. Union spokesman Dennis Tajer says American’s management is focusing on keeping pay increases as low as possible. The pilots can’t legally strike unless federal mediators allow it, and that hasn’t happened. The decision by the union board at American follows rejection of a contract offer by United Airlines pilots and a strike-authorization vote by Delta Air Lines pilots.

