Puerto Rico extends power contract amid outages, objections

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A heavily criticized private company that operates the transmission and distribution of power in Puerto Rico has secured a last-minute extension on its contract despite widespread objections. Luma Energy obtained the extension Wednesday following a 4-1 vote by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s board, with the sole dissenting vote cast by a member representing the public’s interest. The approval of the temporary contract comes amid worsening power outages that prompted the U.S. government to intervene this month and start securing barges and land-based generators to ease blackouts. Crews have started to rebuild the power grid that Hurricane Maria razed in September 2017, with only emergency repairs made until now.

