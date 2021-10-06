Lawsuit: LSU brushed off complaints against accused rapist

AP National

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal lawsuit says Louisiana State University did too little to address allegations of sexual harassment and assault against a French graduate student, even after learning he had been arrested on a rape charge in central Louisiana. The lawsuit was filed earlier this week by six women with connections to LSU. Two of them say they were raped by the man. The suspect was allowed to return to France while charges were pending in the 2018 central Louisiana case. He has not returned. News outlets report that he has since been charged with rape in that case. LSU declined comment on the lawsuit.