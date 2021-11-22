China demands Lithuania mend rift over Taiwan relations

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China is demanding that Lithuania end its newly enhanced relationship with Taiwan that has already prompted Beijing to downgrade diplomatic ties with the EU-member nation. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday demanded Lithuania “immediately put right its mistake” of allowing the self-governing island to open a de-factor embassy in Lithuania under the name Taiwanese Representative Office. China earlier expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and withdrew its own ambassador from Lithuania. China and Taiwan split amidst civil war in 1949 and Beijing threatens to use force to bring the island under its control. Some governments, including the U.S. and Japan, have official diplomatic ties with Beijing while maintaining extensive informal relations with Taiwan.