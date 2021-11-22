Russia’s coronavirus deaths still hover near all-time highs

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s coronavirus death toll continues to hover near all-time highs, but the number of new infections has continued to decline. The state coronavirus task force on Monday reported 1,241 COVID-19 deaths, down from the pandemic’s record of 1,254 recorded last week. The task force also reported 35,681 new confirmed cases, reflecting a steady downward trend. The surge in deaths comes amid low vaccination rates and lax public attitudes in Russia toward taking precautions. About 40% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that on Sunday he got a booster shot of Sputnik Light, a single-dose version of Sputnik V that he received in the spring.