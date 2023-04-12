Musician Kauan Okamoto alleges talent manager assaulted him

TOKYO (AP) — When Johnny Kitagawa told one of the boys staying at his luxury house to go to bed early, everyone knew “it was your turn.” That was among the recollections shared Wednesday by musician Kauan Okamoto, then 15, about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Kitagawa, a powerful figure in the Japanese entertainment world. Kitagawa died in 2019 and was never charged. The scandal surfaced after a BBC documentary aired worldwide earlier this year. Japanese news magazine Shukan Bunshun first reported the alleged abuse in 1999. But the reaction from much of mainstream Japanese society has been muted. Okamoto says he had not considered legal action, but hopes his story will get acknowledged.

