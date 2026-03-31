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Idaho Falls Walmart undergoes remodel to streamline checkout process

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Walmart
Chekyravaa // Shutterstock
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Published 5:20 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Falls' Walmart storefront is getting a new look. The remodeling began last Sunday, March 29th.

A representative for the Walmart Corporation says their goal is to improve convenience by making checking out easier. This change includes moving more staff to the checkouts that can offer assistance.

The remodeling is expected to conclude in mid-April. The store will remain open as the remodeling continues.

Details are limited on what these improvements will look like for sure, but Local News 8 will monitor and keep you up to date.

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Kaelyn Blessinger

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