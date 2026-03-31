Idaho Legislature passes bill requiring schools/doctors to report ‘social transitions’ to parents

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — A bill aimed at ending what supporters call "secretive transitions" in Idaho schools and healthcare settings is heading to the Governor's desk. House Bill 822, also known as the Pediatric Secretive Transitions Parental Rights Act, passed the Idaho Senate on Monday in a 27–8 vote.

Opponents have criticized the bill, saying it forces trusted adults to either ‘out’ minors to their parents within 72 hours or face devastating civil penalties.

Closing the ‘Social Transition’ Loophole

Also known as the Pediatric Secretive Transitions Parental Rights Act, the bill would mandate that teachers or healthcare providers report any request by a child to change their name, pronouns, or dress to a gender different from their biological sex to parents. Under the proposed law, schools or doctors who fail to comply could face lawsuits and civil penalties of up to $100,000.

Senate co-sponsor Ben Toews (R-Coeur d’Alene) told lawmakers that the legislation builds on Idaho's Vulnerable Child Protection Act, which banned gender affirming care for minors. While the law has faced legal challenges, in 2024 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled allowed Idaho to enforce the law while litigation proceeds in lower courts. Toews says HB 822 is intended to close a loophole in that bill that allows for social transitions.

"This legislation upholds parental rights through transparency. It is about protecting the most important relationships in a child's life, and allowing parents to do their job without being kept in the dark," Toews told lawmakers Monday.

Critics Warn of State Overreach

Opponents argue that several major medical groups support gender-affirming care as medically safe and even necessary. Senator Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise) argued that the majority of those who signed up to speak on the bill in committee, including Idaho physicians, were opposed to the legislation.

"I think this bill is one more that's just over-controlling overreach and just goes far beyond what's necessary. And again, we respect parents, absolutely. But we also have to respect the people doing their jobs," said Wintrow.

Two Senate Republicans, Sen. Jim Guthrie (McCammon) and Sen. Jim Woodward (Sagle), joined Democrats in opposing the bill, citing concerns over the state inserting itself into family dynamics and the severity of the $100,000 fines.

The legislative debate surrounding the bill has been marked by significant tension between parties. Earlier this month, the House Republican supermajority voted to suspend rules to block a formal minority report from the official House Journal, an action Democrats called an "egregious abuse of power." Monday, the Senate Republican majority allowed Senate Democrats to submit a six-page minority opinion.

ACLU Denounces Bill as ‘Weaponized’ Government Overreach

Following Monday's vote, the ACLU of Idaho released a statement denouncing the bill as "a sweeping act of government overreach."

"Idaho lawmakers have offered no credible evidence that a young person’s choice of name, pronouns, dress, or appearance poses any short or long-term harm to them; instead, HB 822 weaponizes the law to police youth expression and silence trusted adults, undermining free speech protections and violating the privacy of every Idaho student," wrote spokesperson Taylor Munson.

The ACLU argues the "extreme and unconstitutional bill" would curtail teachers, counselors, and medical professionals' ability to provide support and medical and mental health care to minors who need a trusted adult.

Governor Little now has five days to sign the bill, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature.