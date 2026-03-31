Skip to Content
Local Forecast

More wind with a chance of rain and thunderstorms; colder with a chance of snow Thursday

KIFI
By
today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:28 PM

Two areas of low pressure are moving through the region. With a cold core of low-pressure arriving Thursday, delivering a chance at snow throughout the region. For Tuesday night, we’ll see some scattered rain with gusty winds. Look for a low temperature in the Snake River Plain around 40°. We’ll keep breezy winds overnight and into Wednesday from the southwest around 15-25 mph.

Rain is likely for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Look for high temperatures pushing to the upper 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. More scattered rain potential for Wednesday night with cloudy skies. Some of the rain will turn over to snow with colder temperatures moving into Thursday. We’ll see overnight lows in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, look for morning rain and snow showers. Highs will reach the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will drive in from the southwest around 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible. There is also a chance of snow Thursday night into early Friday morning. We’ll see a low temperature around the upper 20’s. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.