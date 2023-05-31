Myanmar court convicts journalist injured by army on 2nd charge, extending jail term to 13 years

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted a 34-year-old journalist of violating the country’s counter-terrorism law, adding 10 years to the three-year prison sentence she was given last December for filming an anti-military protest. The conviction of Hmue Yadanar Khet Moh Moh Tun, a video journalist for the online Myanmar Pressphoto Agency, is the latest move against press freedom by the country’s ruling military, which has cracked down on independent media since seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders says Myanmar is one of the world’s biggest jailers of journalists, second only to China. Hmue Yadanar’s lawyer say she will not appeal the court’s ruling.

