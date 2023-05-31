Some residents of collapsed Iowa building remain missing, while pets were rescued from safer area
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE, HANNAH FINGERHUT and ERIN HOOLEY
Associated Press
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — As some residents of an Iowa apartment building that partially collapsed remain unaccounted for, officials in the city of Davenport say they were able to rescue several pets from a safer area of the six-story building. Davenport authorities have not provided an update on the number of people missing since Tuesday, when they said five people were unaccounted for, including two who could still be in the wreckage that was too dangerous to search. Rescue teams entered a part of the building on Tuesday that was deemed a low risk and rescued several animals. They said there were no signs of human activity.