Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man inside California supermarket
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies say they shot and killed a man armed with two machetes after he charged at them inside a supermarket in Lancaster. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Tuesday morning. Deputies were sent to the Albertsons supermarket by reports that an armed man was confronting people in the store. Authorities say the deputies tried to subdue the man using stun guns before he charged them and was shot. Authorities say the man earlier had been seen armed with a machete and threatening a clerk at a nearby gas station.