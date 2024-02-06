Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man inside California supermarket

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies say they shot and killed a man armed with two machetes after he charged at them inside a supermarket in Lancaster. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Tuesday morning. Deputies were sent to the Albertsons supermarket by reports that an armed man was confronting people in the store. Authorities say the deputies tried to subdue the man using stun guns before he charged them and was shot. Authorities say the man earlier had been seen armed with a machete and threatening a clerk at a nearby gas station.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.