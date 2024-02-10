Jimmy Van Eaton, an early rock ‘n’ roll drummer who played at Sun Records, dies at 86

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A pioneering rock ‘n’ roll drummer who played behind the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis and Billy Lee Riley at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, has died. The Commercial Appeal of Memphis reported the wife of J.M. “Jimmy” Van Eaton confirming that he died Friday in Alabama. Van Eaton was known for a bluesy playing style that powered classic early-rock hits of the 1950s at Sun like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” by Lewis and “Red Hot” by Riley. Van Eaton resumed performing in the 1970s as interest in rockabilly grew. He later worked for decades in the municipal bond business.

