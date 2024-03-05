Antoine Predock, internationally renowned architect and motorcycle aficionado, dies at 87

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Internationally renowned architect and avid motorcyclist Antoine Predock has died at his home in Albuquerque, according to longtime friends. He was 87. Predock created buildings around the world — from the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg to the College of Media and Communications in Qatar and public spaces like the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix, the Padres baseball stadium in San Diego and Austin’s City Hall. He was being remembered Tuesday for his ability to reflect surrounding cultures and environments into each design whether it was the deserts of New Mexico or the jungle canopies of Costa Rica. Predock in 2017 donated his studio and archives to the University of New Mexico, where he had been a professor for decades.

