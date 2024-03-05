Mexican gray wolves boost their numbers, but a lack of genetic diversity remains a threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The wild population of Mexican gray wolves in the southwestern U.S. is still growing. Federal wildlife officials announced the results of an annual survey Tuesday, saying there are at least 257 wolves roaming parts of Arizona and New Mexico. That’s 15 more than the year before. It also marks the eighth straight year that the endangered species has seen its numbers grow since reintroduction efforts began decades ago. Environmentalists say the higher number means only that the wolves’ genetic crisis will get harder to fix as the population gets bigger. They say the lack of genetic diversity is a long-term threat.

