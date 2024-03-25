Philippines lodges its ‘strongest protest’ against China over a water cannon assault in disputed sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has lodged its “strongest protest” against Beijing over a water cannon assault by the Chinese coast guard that injured Filipino navy crew members and heavily damaged their boat in the disputed South China Sea. Two Chinese coast guard ships hit a Philippine navy-operated supply boat with water cannons Saturday in the latest and most serious confrontation between the rival Asian claimants near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal. The shoal is surrounded by Chinese vessels in a bid to dislodge Philippine forces from there. The repeated confrontations since last year have sparked fears of a larger conflict that could put China and the United States on a collision course. The U.S. has warned repeatedly that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines.

