South Carolina, Iowa, UConn top final AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll to cap extraordinary season

South Carolina, Iowa and UConn have finished atop the final AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll of the season. The Gamecocks won their second national championship in three years with an 87-75 victory over Iowa. They received all 35 first-place votes. It is the first time in the 47-year history of the women’s Top 25 that the AP has released its final poll after the tournament.

