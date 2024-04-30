Windy with a chance of rain, snow, thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday

We have a low-pressure system moving through north Idaho and Montana. This will keep us windy and help drive in a chance of wet weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Wednesday morning with overnight lows back into the mid 20’s.

Overnight there is a chance of rain and snow, under cloudy skies. An overnight low in the mid to upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. West southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

For Wednesday, it will be windy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Some thunderstorms are also possible. A high temperature in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s. Southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow for Thursday. High temperatures in the mid 50’s, with winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

For Friday there is a chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9am and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. A high temperature in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain.

REEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY…