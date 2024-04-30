US 191/189 Hoback Canyon to temporary close Wednesday

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon for Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

This temporary closure is necessary to perform maintenance on avalanche infrastructure where a helicopter will need to fly above the highway with an external load below it.

Crews will be staging the work out of the Stinking Springs area of Hoback Canyon.

This will cause a temporary closure of the roadway for up to 20 minutes at a time. Operations are expected to be completed by 12:00 p.m.