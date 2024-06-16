Bryson DeChambeau wins another U.S. Open with a clutch finish to deny Rory McIlroy

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is the U.S. Open champion for the second time. It was another thriller at Pinehurst No. 2 that came down to the last hole. He was tied with Rory McIlroy, who was in the group in front. McIlroy missed a 4-foot par putt to fall one shot behind. DeChambeau blasted out of a bunker from 55 yards away to 4 feet and made the par putt for a 71. It wasn’t quite the famous putt of Payne Stewart in 1999 when he made par from 15 feet. But DeChambeau celebrated the second major for a LIV Golf player.

