Coronavirus patients fill Utah hospitals past capacity

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Coronavirus patients are filling Utah hospitals beyond capacity. Officials with the state’s largest health care system said Friday that intensive care units are at 102% capacity. Intermountain Healthcare doctors about 90% of the hospitalized coronavirus patients are not vaccinated. Infectious disease physicians say the surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant is especially concerning as the new school year begins without a mask mandate for children who cannot yet be vaccinated. Officials worry about school outbreaks that could spread to kids’ families. The latest surge has also taken a heavy toll on healthcare workers’ morale.