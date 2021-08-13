Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

AP Utah

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say the tribe continues to see a surge in new coronavirus cases. On Friday it reported 67 new cases and one additional death. Health officials on the reservation reported no deaths and only a handful of cases for eight consecutive days from Aug. 1-8. But the Navajo Department of Health issued a health advisory notice for 19 communities because of the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus this week, On Thursday, the Navajo health department issued new emergency restrictions on businesses and schools and revised in-person gathering limits for certain events.