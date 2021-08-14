Native activists hope for probe of Utah boarding school

AP Utah

By JON REED

KUER-FM

The northern Utah town of Brigham City was once home to the largest Native boarding school in the world. KUER-FM reports that Native American activists say it’s part of a troubling history of native boarding schools in the U.S. They are hoping it will be investigated during a probe by the U.S. Department of the Interior into the country’s boarding school system. The Bureau of Indian Affairs opened Intermountain in 1950, decades after other federally run programs around the country had earned reputations for brutal practices. Intermountain was not as harsh but activists say it had the same goal in mind of assimilation.