today at 10:42 AM
Utah governor offers to help refugees from Afghanistan

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is offering help in resettling refugees fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban suddenly swept to power following the U.S. withdrawal.

The Republican sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday saying the state is eager to help Afghans, especially those who helped U.S. troops, diplomats or journalists.

Cox says Utah has a history of welcoming refugees as a state founded by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who crossed the country seeking to practice their religious beliefs without interference.

Thousands of Afghans are now looking for ways to escape what they see as a return of a ruthless fundamentalist rule.

