Researchers to search for remains at Native boarding school

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Researchers are planning to use ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former Indigenous boarding school in southern Utah where tribal leaders say there may be unmarked graves. The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday that tribal leaders and historians say there may be at least a dozen Paiute children buried in unmarked graves on school grounds located near Panguitch, Utah. Utah State University, which leases the site from the state, plans to survey and map the grounds before conducting radar scanning. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced in June that the United States will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools.