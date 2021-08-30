Utah mask-mandate ban ‘unfairly defined’ education boss says

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s top education official is responding to an announcement that federal education officials will investigate whether state law banning school districts from imposing mask mandates violates the rights of students with disabilities. Utah State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson said Monday the U.S. Education Department has unfairly defined state law. There is a mechanism for schools to have mask mandates, but just one school district has passed a mandate under the new restrictions. Salt Lake City’s mayor has incurred the wrath of at least one state lawmaker by putting a requirement in place for schools there after a county effort was overturned.