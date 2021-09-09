Details released in deaths of newlywed couple at campsite

AP Utah

MOAB, Utah (AP) — According to newly unsealed police documents, a newlywed couple that was gunned down near a Utah campsite had told friends that they were afraid of a “creepy man” that was near their camp prior to their death. Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were found dead on August 18 near Moab in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains. A search warrant that was filed to search the couple’s vehicle says Schulte texted friends about a “creepy man” that was near their camp who had intimidated them. Schulte previously lived in Billings, Montana, while Turner was a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas.