Utah’s newest license plate honors Martin Luther King’s work

AP Utah

By CARTER WILLIAMS

Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s newest license plate features an outline of the state and five hands of different colors holding it into place. The words “many stories, one Utah” are printed underneath. The Deseret News reports that Gov. Spencer Cox hopes it’ll be the one many people are soon staring at in traffic. The new license plate unveiled at the state Capitol on Thursday honors the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. It doesn’t bear his likeness directly due to legal rules from the King estate but the design itself is inspired by him and his work as a civil rights activist before he was assassinated in 1968.