Utah company helping Xavier start genetic counseling program

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A genetic testing company based in Salt Lake City is helping a historically Black and Catholic university in New Orleans create a genetic counseling program. Xavier University of Louisiana said in a news release Friday that the donation from Myriad Genetics will support the program’s initial development and launch. Company spokeswoman Megan Manzari says Myriad is not revealing how much money it is giving. Xavier says the donation will support scholarships, internships, and joint research initiatives. The school said in March that it will teach classes for the graduate program, with clinical work at Ochsner Health, Louisiana’s largest health system.