Utah Jazz to require proof of vaccination or negative test

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz’s home arena has announced it will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test for all fans over the age of 12. Vivint Smart Home Arena, located in Salt Lake City, will require fans to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event to enter the venue. Employees who work at the arena are already required to be fully vaccinated. Guests under the age of 12 will be allowed inside the arena if they wear a mask at all times.