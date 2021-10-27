Utah health care provider to require COVID vaccines

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s largest health care provider has announced that it will require all its caregivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to comply with pending federal rules. The chief physician executive said Wednesday that Intermountain Healthcare will be complying with federal vaccination requirements announced by President Joe Biden in September. About 80% of Intermountain’s care providers are already fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated employees can seek medical or religious exemptions under a process that’s already in place for other vaccinations. Employees will have until Jan. 5 to get their first shot. Those who don’t comply will be placed on administrative leave.