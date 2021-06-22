Rigby implements watering schedule

Breaking News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - In an effort to conserve water, the City of Rigby is implementing a watering schedule.

From now until the end of September, the city will have specific watering days for irrigation.

All house numbers ending with an odd number will water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

All house numbers with an even number will water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Everyone can water on Sundays.

The city said there will be absolutely no watering between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. since that is the hottest time of the day when water evaporates. This will also give the city water tanks time to refill.

There could be a $25 fine for watering during that time of day or on your off days.

If you have questions, call 208-745-8111 ext. 15.