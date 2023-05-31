Skip to Content
Flash Flood Watch issued for the potential failure of the Portneuf Dam Spillway

Spillway at Chesterfield Reservoir, May 31, 2023.
CHESTERFIELD, IDAHO (KIFI) - The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the potential failure of the Portneuf Dam Spillway on Chesterfield Reservoir.

The watch impacts the Portneuf River through Friday.

They say the failure of the spillway could result in flash flooding of low-lying areas below the dam.

The included through the Pebble and along Old Highway 30 south to Lava Hot Springs and downstream to McCammon.

Safety officials with state and local emergency services are monitoring the dam and will issue additional information as conditions warrant.

They urge people downstream to plan now so they will know what to do in an emergency.

