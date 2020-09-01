IFPD is looking for 2 people involved in car vandalism

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A video sent to us shows two people in a truck throwing rocks at a car.

In the video you can hear the sounds of smashing windows of cars.

The video was taken from a home security camera on Clarence Drive in Idaho Falls.

We were told this happened last Friday night to Saturday morning.

At least seven cars in this neighborhood were vandalized by rocks.

Monte McCalll a resident in the neighborhood, tells us he just purchased this car for his daughter, and she is devastated to see the damige.

"We just bought it for her a month or two ago and she hasn't even hardly driven it yet because she just got her permit last week. So she was pretty heartbroken that somebody would smash her car with a rock to the car that she hasn't even had a chance to use yet," said McCall.

The Idaho Falls Police Department tells us they are investigating the case.

They have also received reports from people claiming that cars have been hit with rocks while driving.

They believe they are the same ones causing the damage in the neighborhood.

"I'm not sure what motivates the person, or the people that are doing this but this kind of thing is serious, it causes significant damage to vehicles that is expensive for owners to to fix. When drivers are driving down the road and this can cause serious accident and serious damage," said Jessica Clements Public Information Officer

Neighbors in the area are looking for justice.

"Turn yourself in. Maybe it'll be a better and easier for you than wait until somebody turns you in and the police have to track you down. I think it'll go easier on you that way but, you know, we will press charges and we will ask for restitution," said McCall.

If your car has been vandalized it is highly recommended that you call the Idaho Falls Police Department so they can continue to investigate the case.