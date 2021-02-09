Brian Dripps changes plea to guilty in Angie Dodge murder

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Brian Dripps changed his plea to guilty in court Tuesday before Judge Joel Tingey.

You can watch it below.

Dripps pleaded guilty to count one: murder in the first degree and count two: rape.

During the hearing, he offered Judge Tingey details of his crimes.

He said he went to Angie’s house with the intent to rape but not murder her.

Dripps was arrested in May 2019 and charged with the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in 1996.

The arrest came after police tracked him down in Boise and linked his DNA to the crime scene and shortly after Christopher Tapp was released from prison after being wrongfully convicted in her death.



Dripps confessed to the crime during interviews with police, but, Dripps ultimately pleaded innocent to the charges and sought to suppress his confession.



Sentencing was set for April 27 after a presentence investigation.