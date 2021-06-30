Philip Schwab set to be sentenced

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The man who stabbed his girlfriend and buried her in a backyard flower bed will hear his sentencing Wednesday.

Philip Schwab pleaded guilty to killing Kaylynn Blue.

Officers found Kaylynn's body on June 24, 2019 when they were asked to check on her welfare because she hadn't been seen or heard from by co-workers.

Police found her body in a shallow grave in the backyard flower bed with multiple stab wounds.

According to court documents, Schwab confessed to detectives why he killed Blue. Schwab told detectives he had placed a knife in a dresser drawer days before the stabbing occurred. Court documents said Schwab stabbed Blue in the neck while she was sleeping early that Sunday morning. As she tried to run away, he continued to stab her until she was dead, documents said.

Schwab pleaded guilty to First Degree charges on April 20, 2021.

His sentencing hearing is schedule to begin for 9 a.m. Wednesday.