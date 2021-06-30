Police investigate incident near Willow Flats

Crime Tracker

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar reports at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday, a 35-year-old South Jordan, Utah woman walked into the sheriff's office to report a suspicious incident that occurred up Willow Flats near the campground.

She told the sheriff's office she went up to Willow Flats to hike around and go for a walk and parked her vehicle below willow flats campground. She said she went for a walk up around the campground, but it was shorter than she would have liked so she found the ATV trail just west of the South campground parking lot. She followed the ATV trail west until she crossed over cub river on the bridge and went up the trail to the overlook near the cattle guard. On the way back to her vehicle, she was grabbed from behind by a male individual and was taken to the ground. There she struggled with the attacker for what she described to be in her estimation about a minute.

She was able to get free from the suspect and took this opportunity to make her escape. She turned and ran as hard as she could toward her vehicle.

She told police her attacker was a male approximately 6'0" in height with an average build. He had longer hair that was over his ears but not yet to his shoulder. The color of his hair was light brown/dirty blonde. He had facial hair but not a full beard it just appeared that he hadn't shaved in a few days. He was wearing black shirt without sleeves. The sleeves appeared to have been cut off or a work type shirt. He was wearing denim jeans. She said his appearance was very unkempt, and he had a strong odor of alcohol on him.

She estimated the incident occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m.

She told police the only other person in the area she remembered seeing was a fisherman while hiking, and he was in the river fishing. She remembered a vehicle in the parking lot which she described as a Fire Engine red pickup with a fishing pontoon boat in the back and possibly some kayaks or canoes. She was unsure if the vehicle could have belonged to her attacker. She had no other contact with anyone in the area where this took place. Upon reaching her vehicle she stated that she quickly got in and drove down out of the canyon to where she could get cell phone service near the bottom of Cub River.

At this time, efforts are still being made to locate the suspect. If anyone has any information, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 208-852-1234 Ext. 2.