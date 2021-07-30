5-year-old boy missing in Idaho; police seek witnesses

Crime Tracker

FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) — As crews look for a 5-year-old Idaho boy missing since Tuesday, the Fruitland Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses to come forward — even if they don’t think they saw anything.

Michael Joseph Vaughn was last seen on foot near his Fruitland home about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Fruitland Police Department asked people to come forward if they were in the area around that time or if they know anyone else who was in the area.

Investigators have also asked neighbors to thoroughly search their properties and review security camera footage.

Michael is described as 3 feet, 6 inches tall and around 50 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.