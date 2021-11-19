Federal jury convicts Mountain Home man for unlawful possession of firearm

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A federal jury sitting in Boise convicted a Mountain Home man on November 16, 2021 for unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Brandon J. Yates, 38, of Mountain Home, was previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. As such, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm. On March 9, 2021, U.S. Probation officers searched Yates’ house pursuant to a supervision agreement. There, they discovered a firearm hidden in the attic of Yates’ garage. After discovering the firearm, the probation officers determined that Yates possessed the firearm and that he had hidden it in the attic to conceal it from law enforcement. Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms assisted in the investigation.

Yates’ sentencing has yet to be scheduled. He faces a maximum penalty of ten years in federal prison, up to a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, which led to charges.