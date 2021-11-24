Officer and suspect injured in shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Another officer involved shooting investigation.

This one in Twin Falls County where an officer was also hurt.

The shooting happened at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when Twin Falls Police were dealing with an adult male.

They have not yet released why they were called to the area or what led to shots being fired.

However, they did say the suspect and a Twin Falls police officer were taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

The Critical Incident Task Force has taken over the case.