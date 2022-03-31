Bingham County Sheriff enters “not guilty” plea during arraignment

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pleaded "not guilty" during his arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Judge Stephen Dunn also ruled Justin Oleson can continue to represent Rowland, after the state filed a motion to disqualify him, citing a conflict of interest.

A trial start date has been scheduled for July 18, at 1:30 p.m., starting with jury selection.

A pretrial conference was also scheduled for June 23rd, at 1:30 p.m.