Career offender sentenced to 235 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Boise man was sentenced to 235 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

According to court records, an investigation into Dennis Radford Colby, a/k/a “Dragon” and his drug trafficking organization began in 2020. On February 4, 2021, Colby was observed leaving a residence in Caldwell, Idaho after Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration had received information that Colby was traveling with a large load of methamphetamine. His vehicle was stopped after officers observed him driving erratically. Colby was armed with a stun gun and attempted to flee from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle discovered 3,916 grams of methamphetamine and 98 grams of heroin.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye also ordered Colby to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Colby was considered a career offender under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines because he was convicted of a controlled substance offense and has at least two prior felony convictions for drug trafficking. Colby was previously convicted of delivery of a controlled substance in 1998, possession of a controlled offense with the intent to deliver in 1999, and delivery of a controlled substance in 2003. Additionally, Colby has prior felony convictions for burglary on two occasions, malicious injury to property, flee or attempt to elude a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance. Colby was on parole at the time he committed this offense.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Department, the Ada County Sheriff’s Department and the Canyon County-City County Narcotics Unit, which led to the conviction.