Reward offered for information on burglaries

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - On Nov. 7, police report six restaurants in Jackson were burgled.

The restaurants were Pinky G’s, Local Restaurant and Bar, Miazga’s, the Rose, the White Buffalo Club and Streetfood at the Stagecoach.

Jackson Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) of the six burglaries.

If you have any knowledge or information about any or all of these incidents, it is time to step forward.

Report what you know to the Jackson Police Department by calling the Crimestoppers phone line at 307-733-5148. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously.