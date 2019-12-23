Gas prices continue to dip

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho gas prices fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, to an average $2.75 per gallon. Gas Buddy's survey of 802 Idaho service stations indicates prices are 18.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 8.3 cents higher than this time a year ago.

During the week, national prices fell 2.4 cents per gallon to an average $2.53 per gallon. The national average has seen its seventh weekly decline.

"Closing out 2019 will likely see some additional downward momentum," said GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan, "but the next million dollar question motorists are beginning to ask: what will the new decade bring to the pump? What's 2020 going to look like?" GasBuddy is preparing to answer those questions just in time for the New Year, but for now, motorists need not worry, and should continue to enjoy affordable gasoline prices in nearly all states- and that's a terrific end to 2019 as well."

