Officials seek input on new grazing rate proposal

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho farmers could soon pay a new rate for grazing for the first time since 1993.

The Idaho State Land Board voted for a comprehensive review of the model used to set fees for grazing last October.

This review accounts for more than 1.7 million acres of endowment land across the state.

The updated recommendation will be presented to the Land Board July 20.

It isn't expected to make a decision until September; however, the proposal is already on display HERE.